Hilarious reflections on motherhood

Shhh! Mum’s the word at the Congress Theatre Eastbourne this October, well Mum’s the Word 2 is anyway, as the hilarious sequel to the award-winning show comes to Eastbourne for one night only on Friday 7 October (7.30pm).

For the uninitiated Mum’s the Word was written by a group of 6 exhausted, exasperated and very funny mothers and it charted the trials, tribulations of motherhood in a wickedly funny and poignant way.

This updated version now includes the dreaded teenage years as the mums have become older and wiser – or in some cases wider!

Keeping the format the same the cast of actresses; which include Michele Heaton (Liberty X), Gemma Bissix (EastEnders and Hollyoaks), Rebecca Wheatley (Casualty), Polly Highton (Mum’s the Word) and Sarah Lawn (Blithe Spirit), recount their experiences of motherhood, from the funny to the heart-breaking, all done with humour and warmth to create a memorable evening. If you start the day like Mary Poppins but end it like Cruella De Vil then this is the night out you need!

Michele Heaton who stars in this production as a young mother affected by Breast Cancer has had a turbulent few years with health issues of her own which she openly discusses to promote awareness; diagnosed with the mutated BRACA2 gene in 2012 she has endured a series of preventative invasive procedures.

Following the birth of her two children (Faith aged 4 and 2 year old AJ) Michele said: “It’s been a very turbulent four years but at the same time having my kids has made it the best four years and I’m grateful that they are too young to remember what I’ve gone through.”

She added “I was delighted when the producer told us the tour would be supporting the charity Breast Cancer Now.”

The show supports the charity throughout the tour, which is especially significant as October is Breast Cancer Awareness month.

So grab your Mum mates or your own Mum and head to the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne on Friday 7 October, 7.30pm – Dad’s are also very welcome!

Tickets priced at £24, to book or for more information call the box office on 01323 412000 or online www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

For more information about the show or for a chance to win a trip to New York (or £1000 cash) see Mums the Word2 on Facebook.

Please note, due to adult content the show is not suitable for under 16s.