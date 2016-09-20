Golden days of dance and classic tunes

The heady summer of 1963 will be relived at the Congress Theatre this month when the acclaimed show Save The Last Dance For Me returns to Eastbourne - and with its feelgood tunes and vibrant dance routines this is the perfect way to end the summer season.

Save The Last Dance For Me will be presented at the Congress Theatre from September 27 until October 1.

The cast includes Antony Costa from the band Blue, Lola Saunders, a finalist on The X Factor 2014, who makes her theatrical debut, West End star Wayne Robinson (Thriller) and Elizabeth Carter who is returning to the role of Marie.

From the writers, producers, creators and director of the huge success Dreamboats and Petticoats, Save The Last Dance For Me will take you back through the ‘music and magic’ of the early 60’s, a time when each passing week brought another new Rock ‘n’ Roll classic.

Written by Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran (Goodnight Sweetheart, Birds of a Feather) the show features the unmistakable music of Doc Pomus and Mort Shuman, authentically recreating the Rock ‘n’ Roll sound live on stage with hits including; Sweets for my Sweet, Please Mr. Postman, Viva Las Vegas, Can’t Get Used to Losing You, title track Save the Last Dance For Me and more. This nostalgic, feel-good journey will transport you back to music’s golden era.

Save the Last Dance For Me follows two teenage sisters through the summer of ‘63 as they embark, for the first time without their parents, on a holiday to the seaside. Full of freedom and high spirits they meet a handsome young American who invites them to a dance at the local U.S. Air force base... But young love and holiday romance is never simple, the sisters soon realise that while the world around them is still watching itself in black and white, life and love can be much more colourful.

Antony Costa has previously appeared on stage in Blood Brothers (West End) and Boogie Nights (UK Tour). He is best known as one of the members of Blue - with Lee Ryan, Simon Webbe and Duncan James - which became one of the biggest British boy bands and enjoyed chart success with three number one albums and 11 Top Ten singles including their debut single All Rise.

Lola Saunders came to the public’s attention on The X Factor wowing the judges and performing at the live shows.

Nightly performances are at 7.30pm, and there are Thursday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm. Tickets are available from £23, to book or for more information call the box office on 01323 412000 or purchase online at eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

