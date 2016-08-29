Friendly choir is welcoming new voices at start of season

This been a busy year for Concentus which prides itself on being Eastbourne’s friendliest choir and is ready to welcome new members as it continues to celebrate its 10th anniversary year.

The community choir has marked this with an anniversary dinner, social events, and performances. These have included singing for St Wilfred’s Lights of Love service, Seaford’s Christmas Magic, in the Arndale, and the Lifestyle Exhibition.

Members have also enjoyed singing at the official opening of the pier as well as their own concerts in Seaford and Eastbourne. They entered the Hastings Festival for the first time, and had summer concerts involving 100 children from local primary schools in the Seaford and Eastbourne areas.

However the highlight of the year for Concentus was being in front of 82,000 rugby fans at Twickenham when they sung Jerusalem and both the English and Welsh national anthems ahead of an international match back in May.

Concentus start their term on September 5 and meet every Monday at the United Reform Church Hall in Watts Lane from 7.30pm – 9.45pm. All are welcome. Concentus means ‘agreement’, ‘harmony’ or ‘unity’ and this defines the spirit of the choir. Musical Director Adrian White strives to ensure that harmony exists not just in the music but also in the way that choir members are cared for. For more details contact Evelyn on 01323 643358 or email info@concentus-sings.com.

