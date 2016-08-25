Frankenstein is heading our way

Marking the 200th anniversary of the creation of Frankenstein, Blackeyed Theatre’s brand new stage adaptation of Mary Shelley’s gothic horror masterpiece embarks on a five month UK tour.

Frankenstein comes to Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre on November 17/19.

The action is set in Geneva in 1816; Victor Frankenstein obsesses in pursuit of nature’s secret, the elixir of life itself. But nothing can prepare him for what he creates, or how far the journey will take him.

Adapted by John Ginman, who penned Blackeyed Theatre’s hugely successful 2013 production of Dracula, this world premiere fuses bold ensemble storytelling, live music, puppetry and stunning theatricality to create a fresh telling of what has become a landmark work of literature.

A unique feature of the production is the use of Bunraku-style puppetry to portray The Creature. Designed and built by Yvonne Stone (Warhorse, His Dark Materials) the full size 6’4” puppet - which needs up to 3 people to manipulate it - adds an exciting new dimension to the retelling of the classic story.

Director Eliot Giuralarocca says: “I’m really excited to be directing Frankenstein. It’s a taut, gripping thriller, an exciting gothic fairy tale for grown-ups and a morality play all rolled into one. It’s always a daunting challenge to attempt to breathe new life into a classic but with a wonderful ensemble cast and a fusion of bold storytelling, music, sound and Bunraku-style puppetry I’m hoping we can bring Mary Shelley’s gothic fairy tale kicking and screaming into life.”

The cast includes Ben Warwick as Victor Frankenstein (seasons at The National Theatre, Theatre Royal York, Royal Theatre Northampton, Watford Palace and The Finborough), Max Gallagher as Henry Clerval (Home Fires - ITV, James & The Giant Peach - Sell A Door, PIAF - Charing Cross/Bridewell), Lara Cowin as Elizabeth Lavenza (The Obfuscati - Theatre 503, Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom - Fiery Angel), Louis Labovitch (STOMP! - US tour, Leave Hitler to Me - Arts Theatre) and Ashley Sean-Cook (The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas - Children’s Touring Partnership, My Pet Monster & Me – Blunderbus UK tour).

The production is supported by The National Lottery through Arts Council England.