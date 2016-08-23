Form an orderly queue for a chance to meet lovely Pasha

Just as the nation is ready to be gripped again by Strictly Come Dancing, the Royal Hippodrome Theatre is preparing to welcome former champion Pasha Kovalev on his return to Eastbourne.

He will perform in new live show Let’s Dance the Night Away on Saturday April 29. Expect all your favourite dances, stunning costumes, great music, chat and fun for all the family.

Pasha won Strictly Come Dancing with Caroline Flack in 2014 and has scored more 10’s than any other professional dancer since the series began. The theatre has announced a special deal for audience members because with a first time Early Bird purchase offer. For all patrons who purchase their tickets before December 31, their tickets will include early admission on the night for a special 20 minutes of Q&A with Pasha.

There are also special VIP tickets available which includes a special meet and greet with Pasha after the show.

Pasha last appeared at the Hippodrome in 2015 to a sell out crowd just after he won Strictly. He is soon to be featured on a special mural that is being painted celebrating the stars of the Hippodrome’s past and present. He has over the years partnered Rachel Riley, Chelsee Healey, Kimberley Walsh, and of course the viewers’ favourite Carol Kirkwood. You can purchase tickets early by calling 01323 80 20 20 or online www.royalhippodrome.com. Ticket prices start from £24.