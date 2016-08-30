Familiar classics mixed with new work in church concert

Sussex String Orchestra, a 24 piece string orchestra, will perform a popular and varied programme of music from its repertoire at St Nicolas Church, Pevensey, on Saturday September 3 at 7pm.

Some well-known compositions by Handel, Sibelius and JS Bach will be mixed with some contemporary pieces by Rutter and Ungar and local composer Paul Lewis.

Under the direction of Simon Smith, leader of the Eastbourne Concert Orchestra, the Sussex String Orchestra has built a reputation for high performance from its members who are music teachers, students and proficient amateurs.

George Stephens commented: “We are delighted to welcome this comparatively new and local orchestra to St Nicolas for the first time. They play with style and cover the spectrum of music from well- known classical compositions to modern but tuneful pieces will include a piece ‘Pevensey Levels’, composed locally by Paul Lewis.”

The concert programme at St Nicolas this year has included performances by Harvey’s Brass, Hailsham Choral Society, Pasadena Roof Orchestra ‘Hot Five’, Canterbury Cathedral Choristers, and in October is a visit by The King’s Singers.

Tickets are £10. All funds raised will go towards the church’s 800th anniversary Restoration Fund. To book call George on 01424 216651, or email g.stephens45@btinternet.com.

