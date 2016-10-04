Classy performance from this leading lady Marti Webb

Marti Webb, together with special guest, Robert Meadmore, and her band, will be appearing at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Saturday October 8.

Marti Webb in Concert will see this respected artist performing some of the best-loved songs from her career.

The popular performer received critical acclaim for her unforgettable performance in Tell Me On a Sunday, which was written for her by Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Don Black.

The West End production of the show was such a success that a sell-out No.1 UK Tour followed.

The album Tell Me On a Sunday reached number one in the charts and the single Take That Look Off Your Face reached number two.

She subsequently recreated the role as part of the West End smash hit, Song and Dance.

Marti has extensive West End credits including Half a Sixpence, Evita and Thoroughly Modern Millie. More rcently, her theatre work has included starring in the West End and touring productions of Blood Brothers and Hot Flush.

Marti’s gueat Robert Meadmore has also starred in many of the West End’s most popular musical productions such as My Fair Lady and Oklahoma!

In 2005, Robert recorded his first classical album After A Dream, produced and directed by Mike Batt. The album reached number two in the Classical Charts.

Tickets can be booked by calling the theatre box office on 01323 802 020, or online at www.royalhippodrome.com.