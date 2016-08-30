Cajun sounds at Lamb Folk Club

The Lamb Folk Club presents its very first Cajun night on Wednesday September 7 with the Hotfoot Specials.

The band is led by vocalist and accordion player Chris Murphy who was born in Nashville Tennessee and fell in love with Cajun music and culture on a trip to Louisiana. The line-up also features the superb violin of Kirsten Hammond and a driving rhythm section which includes drummer Grant Allardyce who, as a member of The Mountain Firework Company, will be familiar to Lamb regulars. Admission £7 with students and under-16s half price. Doors open 7.30pm - more details from 01323 728268.

