Cabaret moves in Macmillan event

From dark despair to Wicked there was a night of contrasts for MacMillan at the Under Ground Theatre on Saturday evening.

The house was almost full and the atmosphere was buzzing.

The evening was one of drama and song with a tingling tap dance to get toes tapping.

Act One saw Clamour Of Voices featured in a set of one act scenes focusing on despair, abuse and mental illness.

Emily Parson’s portrayal of the doomed Juliet and abused teenagers left pregnant by errant men was powerful. Domestic violence was illustrated by Wanda Lorraine Kent with bruised eye and a pile of ironing. Megan Jane Barnard’s Molly was sweet and sad. Diny Fvk interspersed the drama with her original verse.

Clamour Of Voices was commanding if depressing and Act One finished with Geoff Norris citing a range of Shakespeare’s speeches and songs. An accomplished actor and director, Geoff showed his impressive knowledge of the Bard but when he had to be ushered off stage with a forced burst of clapping it appeared it may have been a soliloquy too far!

Act Two’s cabaret was welcomed by an audience which was itching for some fun and Katie Lewis provided a glittering start with her expert tap dance to Cabaret.

The rest of the evening passed in a burst of song from nine excellent singers all with their own individual styles. These ranged from classic ballads and swing to contemporary chart hits. Athena Putland stood out for me with her powerful rendition of Faded. Maylene and Dulcea Mayhew finished the set with a duet from Wicked which had the audience cheering.

The acts were supported by a distinctive light show and even when the backing tape gave out for one singer, everything was dealt with quickly and smoothly.

The stage hands were professional and slick when moving props in total darkness. In all the evening was a success and the cast and crew should be complimented on an evening of contrasts which culminated in a candlelit chorus of ‘When you walk through a storm.’ Well done to all contributors for an evening of fundraising for an excellent cause. This review of the entertainment in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support was written by Sue McCready.