Breathtakingly shallow but Hal will put on a great show this weekend

Radio and TV comedian, writer and actor Hal Cruttenden will be appearing at Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Saturday (September 17) at 8pm.

Hal is one of the top comedians working in the UK today, as well as being a highly accomplished writer and actor.

During the last year he’s made his second appearance on The Royal Variety Performance, hosted Live at the Apollo and was the guest comic in the final of The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice.

“‘He’s also appeared on Would I Lie To You?’, Have I Got News For You, Sunday Night at the Palladium, Mock The Week, Pointless Celebrities, Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled and wrote and performed in his own Radio 4 sitcom called Hal.

The talented comedian has been nominated for the prestigious Perrier and The Chortle Awards and his recent tour – Tough Luvvie – saw him perform 170 dates.

Having originally trained at the Central School of Speech and Drama, his acting career has included roles on TV including Shackleton, Eastenders, Out of the Blue, Touching Evil and‘Bramwell.

He has also been in the movies The Madness of King George and Mrs Dalloway.

In the theatre he has appeared in Making News at the Edinburgh Festival and Orwell A Celebration at Trafalgar Studios London and the Edinburgh Festival.

This tour promises to see Hal back ranting about the real evils of the modern world – over sharing on social media and the 5:2 diet. The more he complains the funnier he gets.

“ I think I have values,” says Hal Cruttenden, “but I’m breathtakingly shallow.”

A Guardian review of the show described him as: “Camp and smiley, cowardly and self-absorbed.

“Venality and misanthropy broil beneath the middle-class, middle-aged, middle English veneer, then bubble over, in another tart aside about young people being stupid or how he feigned religion to get his kids into a good school.

“Straight Outta Cruttenden celebrates rather than sends up spinelessness,”

Tickets are available from the Box Office – 01323 80 20 20 or www. royalhippodrome.com.

Prices - £19 per ticket