Back at the Lamb Folk Club with dysfunctional diva Kath

Next up at the Lamb Folk Club is one of its firm favourite performers, Kath Tait.

Described as “a diva of the dysfunctional” singer and songwriter Kath returns to The Lamb Folk Club on Wednesday October 5.

Originally from New Zealand, Kath has entertained audiences from Dunedin to Edinburgh with her uniquely profound and personal yet rebellious songs.

She takes her inspiration from the general chaos of modern life which includes her extensive employment and marital history which she describes as “many husbands and dayjobs.”

Her songs are sharply observed, laconic tales of everyday absurdity. Her stage act combines deadpan delivery with melodic guitar work and lyrics that are humorous, profound and outrageous.

Like Jake Thackray, she combines deadpan delivery and melodic guitar with lyrics that are sharp, amusing and sometimes shocking.

As well as appearing at numerous clubs and festivals in Australia, New Zealand and the UK, she has produced three CDs, the latest being Leaky Umbrellas which includes one of her most popular songs The Minimalist And The Shopaholic.

At this next appearance at the Lamb Folk Club she will perform two forty minute sets.

Admission is £6 on the door with students and under 16s half price and all are welcome. The doors open at 7.30pm and enquiries can be made on 01323 728268.