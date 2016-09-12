A wonderful opportunity to perform live on the big stage

The Eastbourne Music and Arts Festival – an integral part of Eastbourne’s cultural calendar – has launched its syllabus for its ten-day 2017 festival which takes place between 10 and 19 February next year.

This competitive event – which in 2017 will be in its 57th year – promotes and encourages the study and practice of the arts of music, dance, speech and drama and represents a wonderful opportunity for the young (and some not so young) to perform on a large stage before a live audience.

In launching the 2017 festival, its Chairman Angela Hughes said, “We have incorporated some exciting new classes this year.

“These include a street dance category and some new music and singer-songwriter classes which should appeal to teenagers who love pop music”.

The syllabus, listing all the classes and entry fees, is priced at £4 and can be obtained from Bonners Music Superstore, Felix & Scarletts Dancewear and the Congress Theatre Box Office. Full addresses of these outlets, together with downloadable entry forms, can be found on the festival’s website at www.eastbournemusicand artsfestival.org

Angela Hughes can be contacted on 07712 194433. The closing date for entries is Saturday 8 October.

The festival is affiliated to The British & International Federation of Festivals for

Music, Dance and Speech, of which Her Majesty the Queen is Patron.