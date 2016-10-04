A match made in heaven for sports personalities Graeme and Henry

Every bit as British as Bake-Off surely will be Graeme Swann’s Great British Spin Off which he will present with cricket’s best-loved commentator and the nation’s “dear old thing” Henry Blofeld.

The pair are embarking on a tour of 16 venues around the UK, and will reach Eastbourne on October 20.

One is an irreverent lover of indie rock and Newcastle United FC who annoyed English cricket’s top brass so much on his first tour with the national team that he wasn’t picked again for eight years. The other is a venerable old Etonian with the plummiest and most instantly recognisable voice in sports broadcasting. But, as recent listeners to Test Match Special will know, Graeme Swann and Henry Blofeld have plenty more in common than you might imagine.

Graeme retired from the game in 2013 after an illustrious career that sees him lie sixth on the list of England’s all-time wicket-takers.

He made his test debut in 2008 having broken into the England squad in 1999, played in three Ashes series wins and helped England become the number one test side in the world in 2011. In the same year he became the top-ranked One Day International bowler and was part of the England side that clinched a first major world title in winning the 2010 World Twenty20.

This brand new show will see the duo discuss the highs and lows that made Swanny one of English cricket’s most colourful characters, and saw him rise from international outsider to the world’s best spin bowler.

Henry was in the commentary box every step of the way, and will take Graeme to task with the charm and wisdom millions across the UK have become accustomed to during his 40 years on Test Match Special.

Whether a staunch cricket fan, a sometime sports-goer or somebody to whom The Oval remains a shape, Graeme Swann’s Great British Spin Off will be a fascinating, hilarious look back at one of the finest cricketers to grace the game; a man never afraid of expressing an opinion.

Expect the sprinkler, expect red trousers and expect laughs from a sporty pair who love to entertain.

Tickets £27 are available on 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com