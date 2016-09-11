A fabulous evening for a great cause

The Big Charity Concert is back for a fourth year to raise funds for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

This year’s concert boosts three finalists from Britain’s Got Talent as part of another exciting line up and is headed up by one of Eastbourne’s favourite entertainer Steve Hewlett who will be wowing the audience with his much loved puppets including Arthur Lager.

Since Steve’s appearance in the final of Britain’s Got Talent he has been in constant demand touring the country on a regular basis.

Steve will be supported by another BGT finalist soprano Faryl Smith who has released three successful albums, sung at cup finals, made numerous concert appearances and duetted with the world famous tenor Jose Carreras.From this year’s BGT, there is 14-year old Jasmine Elcock who reached the final and semi finalists Zyrah Rose who are a four-piece female group.

Classical Reflection and Iesher Haughton have appeared on BBC 1’s The Voice, the latter reaching the knockout stages.

Eastbourne choir Concentus have been in existence for ten years and have built up a large following.

They have performed in a variety of venues.

This May they sang at the Twickenham Rugby ground for the England v Wales game in front of a 85,000 crowd. Also featuring will be Ocklynge School Choir, Bourne Chorus and Shining Stars Dance Academy.

Organiser Andrew Parsons said: “As always the aim is to provide a great evening of entertainment and at the same time raise a good amount of money for the hospice which relies heavily on fundraising and donations. “I really hope the general public will show their support for the hospice by coming along to the concert. We have a wonderful line up and it will be an evening to remember. “

Tickets £18 and £16 with £2 concessions available at www.royalhippodrome.com.

Telephone 01323 802020.