A diamond turn from Bob Drury

Following sell-out shows in Las Vegas, Bob Drury continues touring the UK with his one-man show Viva Neil Diamond and is coming to the Under Ground Theatre in Eastbourne on Saturday September 24.
A highly accomplished guitarist and singer, Bob has been travelling with his Neil Diamond show for nine years delighting audiences with his incredible sound-alike vocals. The show celebrates the past 50 years of Neil Diamond hits which first smashed into the music charts in 1966. Starts 7.30pm, tickets £14 from Eastbourne Tourist Information Centre, 0845 680 1926 or www.undergroundtheatre.co.uk.
