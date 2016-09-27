Marguerite tells the superb story of this deluded diva

Of all the movies being shown by the Eastbourne Film Society at the Curzon Cinema, next Wednesday’s attraction, Marguerite, has arguably the widest appeal.

It is a film by French artists set in the 1920s and it won six Cesar awards including those for Best Actress (Catherine Frot) and Best Director (Xavier Giannoli).

The tale told in Marguerite will ring a bell since it was inspired by the real-life story of the incompetent diva Florence Foster Jenkins which was the subject of a film starring Meryl Streep shown earlier this year. Comparisons though are fascinating with Marguerite covering more ground and with superb production values encouraging the inclusion of more music of real quality. If Florence Foster Jenkins played up the comedy, Marguerite is wider-ranging, even incorporating one character whose presence suggests a homage to Sunset Boulevard. There’s no doubt that Marguerite has all the qualities and appeal of traditional French cinema.