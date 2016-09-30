Bonfire events in East Sussex

Remember, remember the fifth of November we round up the events to head to.
By far the biggest firework celebration in East Sussex has to be Lewes.
Each year it features effigies of well-known figures who are marched through the town before being burnt, with Jeremy Clarkson, David Cameron and Vladimir Putin all featured before.
The societies march through the town in their individual processions, tossing flaming barrels and crosses in the River Ouse and holding services of remembrance at the War Memorial, before joining the grand procession.
During the procession 17 burning crosses are carried through Lewes to remember the 17 martyrs burnt to death in Lewes.
The Marian Persecutions took place between 1555 and 1557 when Mary Tudor, daughter of Henry VIII, came under pressure to abandon her unshakable catholic views, but when she came to the throne in 1553, in the process of then re-enforcing them, she had no fewer than 288 protestants burned for their ‘heretical’ views.
n The event takes place on Saturday, November 5 and for more information visit www.lewesbonfirecelebrations.com
East Hoathley
Last year saw thousands of people head to the small village of East Hoathly to revel in its bonfire celebrations.
People lined the village’s streets to witness the annual celebrations which includes a grand procession, themed bonfire, fireworks and a remembrance procession.
In previous years the bonfire procession included people dressed as cowgirls and boys and in Second World War costumes as it went through the streets to the huge wood sculpture and bonfire, and crowds witnessed the setting alight of a ‘cenotaph’ which exploded with hundreds of fire crackers.
The East Hoathly bonfire night celebrations will take place on Saturday, November 12.
Battle
Guy Fawkes is said to have sourced his gunpowder from the Battle powdermills and the Battle Bonfire Boyes, one of the world’s oldest membership societies.
The Battle Bonfire Boyes are responsible for organising the bonfire celebrations with a torchlight procession, plenty of noise and a firework display.
The free non-ticketed event kicks off at 7.45pm when a maroon is launched, signalling the start of the procession.
This leads down the High Street to Abbey Green, and from there it is down to the railway station and back up to the Green.
Battle Bonfire Boyes then enter the Abbey via the gate way and turn around. They then proceed back up the High Street, along with the rest of the procession, around, and back to the Abbey Green.
At 9pm the bonfire is lit on the Abbey Green and the fireworks start at 9.30pm.
There are also events during the day with a children’s procession and a judging of children’s fancy dress and ‘the Guy’ contest.
For more information, visit www.battelbonfire.co.uk/2016/Bonfire/Bonfire.php
Hastings
This year the Hastings Borough Bonfire Society and Hastings community groups are planning a special celebration to mark the 950th anniversary of the Battle of Hastings on Saturday, October 15. Plans are underway to hold events at The Stade Open Space, a costumed day and an afternoon parade.
The torch lit procession of bonfire societies and drumming groups starts at 7.15pm followed at 9pm by a beach art installation of pyrotechnics, bonfire and firework display.
For more information, visit www.hbbs.info
Rye
Rye Bonfire Night 2016 is organised by the Rye Bonfire Society which run the fireworks display. This hugely popular event draws large crowds and is popular with both adults and children.
The fireworks are launched from the far side of where the fishing fleet moor. Good vantage points include the salts, Hilders cliff, the cricket pitch and the back of the Queens pub as well as the Monckbretton bridge area.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/RyeBonfireSociety or www.ryebonfire.co.uk
Saturday, October 1
Eastbourne
Rotherfield & Mark Cross
Saturday, October 8
Northiam
Saturday, October 15
Hastings
Saturday, October 22
Ninfield
Seaford
Fletching
Hailsham
Nevill Juveniles (Lewes)
Saturday, October 29
Ewhurst & Staplecross
Newick
Saturday, November 5
Lewes Combined
Battle
Icklesham (Robin Hood)
Lindfield
Friday, November 11
Isfield & Little Horsted
Saturday, November 12
Rye
East Hoathly
Chailey
South Heighton
Saturday, November 19
Robertsbridge
Saturday, November 26
Hawkhurst
