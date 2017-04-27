Win tickets to watch Sussex at the Saffrons

The Saffrons, Eastbourne is back on Sussex’s fixture list for the first time since 2000 as the Sharks take on Gloucestershire in a Royal London One-Day Cup match on Sunday, May 14.

Herald Sport have 30 tickets to give away in total and 10 are up for grabs this week. For your chance to be at the Saffrons and watch the likes of Jofra Archer, Ben Brown and Luke Wright in action, just answer the following question: Which former Eastbourne captain currently plays for Gloucestershire? Please email answers to: derren.howard@jpress.co.uk - closing date is Thursday, April 27. Eastbourne Cricket chairman Ian Fletcher-Price said, “The committee are in full flow to make sure we give every spectator the best experience possible and are looking forward to welcoming a large, enthusiastic and expectant crowd to the Saffrons in two weeks time.

“Ticket sales continue to amaze me, we have pre-sold more than 2,000 and we are genuinely concerned about capacity!

“If this prolonged dry spell continues the long range weather forecast looks favourable.

“I have allowed myself the first cheeky little look and fingers and everything else crossed it continues, albeit with a bit more warmth.”