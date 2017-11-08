Star Wars actor is guest speaker at charity cricket event

With under a month until the hugely anticipated release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, one of the film’s stars will be making an appearance at The 1st Central County Ground.

Warwick Davis is the guest speaker at Sussex Cricket’s ‘Where Cricket Meets... Beaujolais Nouveau’ event next Thursday (November 16).

The actor and comedian will regale guests at the event with stories from his 35 years in film and television that have brought him credits in cult movies such as Willow, the Harry Potter series and, of course, Star Wars.

Warwick’s audience will be in good spirits having enjoyed a three-course meal and sampled this year’s Beaujolais vintage on the very same day as its release.

‘Where Cricket Meets... Beaujolais Nouveau’ is being held in aid of Little People UK, the charity providing information and support to people of short stature and their families of which Warwick Davis is a patron.

Speaking ahead of the event, Warwick said: “I am looking forward to speaking at ‘Where Cricket Meets.. Beaujolais Nouveau’.

“I am also extremely grateful to everyone at Sussex Cricket for nominating Little People UK as their chosen charity.

“Their fundraising efforts really will make a difference to the lives of individuals with dwarfism.”

‘Where Cricket Meets... Beaujolais Nouveau’ will be the 39th edition of the ‘Where Cricket Meets...’ series of fundraising events that have raised in excess of £155,000 for local and national charities since 2010.

During that time, guest speakers have included Matt Le Tissier, Ray Parlour, Paul Merson, Ray Wilkins and Howard Webb from the world of football; rugby stars Lewis Moody, Lee Mears, Phil Vickery, Jason Leonard, Martin Corry and Nigel Owens, as well as cricketing legend, Sir Viv Richards, to name but a few.

Former Sussex CCC cricketer, Tony Cottey will once again host next Thursday’s event, which takes place from midday in The Focus Group Boundary Rooms at The 1st Central County Ground.

Places are available at £50 per person or £450 for a table of 10 (both inclusive of VAT) from the Sussex Cricket website or via telephone on 01273 894 243.

Fewer than 20 places remain for this rare opportunity to enjoy an afternoon in the company of a Hollywood star, so those wishing to attend are encouraged to book without delay.