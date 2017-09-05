Record crowd for Kia Super League Finals Day at Hove

The 1st Central County Ground hosted 3,413 people at the Kia Super League Finals Day last Friday (1st September), an all-time high for a domestic women’s cricket match in England.

Attendance at the 2017 Finals Day - the first time it has been hosted at Hove - was up by over 150% from last year.

In the build-up to last Friday, the Kia Super League had seen significant year-on-year increases in spectator numbers at group matches.

According to ECB figures, over 20,000 fans watched group games this year, compared with 16,000 in 2016. Average attendances were up by 33% to 1,379.

Reflecting on the success of Finals Day, Sussex Cricket Chief Executive, Rob Andrew said: “We have a strong record of promoting girls’ and women’s cricket in Sussex and I am delighted that we had such a good attendance at the Finals day.

“The potential for growth in the women’s game is huge and we look forward to hosting more women’s events in the coming years.”