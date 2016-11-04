Rawlins signs professional contract but Hudson-Prentice is released by Sussex

Sussex Cricket have announced as part of a squad update that young all-rounder Delray Rawlins has signed a first professional contract at The 1st Central County Ground.

The 19 year-old, who has progressed through the Academy system at Hove, has put pen to paper on a deal that will see him join the professional squad until at least the end of next season.

A left-handed batsman and slow left-arm bowler, Rawlins has played for Sussex’s Second Eleven over the past two seasons whilst completing his education at St Bede’s School, and scored an unbeaten century in the final 2nd XI match of 2016, hitting 117 against Durham.

Rawlins hails from Bermuda and is currently playing for his country in the ICC World Cricket League Division Four tournament in Los Angeles, which is sandwiched by his involvement with the England Young Lions, a winter programme that will see him attend a number of training camps in both Loughborough and Dubai in November and December.

He would become the first player from Bermuda to play county cricket, should he make his first-team debut next season, and is a former captain of their Under-19 side.

Rawlins said of his new contract, “I am delighted with the opportunity to take my cricket to the next level with Sussex. I would like to thank the coaching staff, and my family and friends for pushing me to get this far.

“I am looking forward to the upcoming season with Sussex and hopefully helping the club to try and win some trophies.”

Sussex’s Head Coach Mark Davis said, “Delray is another young Sussex player to emerge this year. He has progressed through the Academy and I am thrilled that he has signed a senior contract. Delray is a talented all-rounder and a very exciting prospect for Sussex.”

It has also been announced that all-rounder Fynn Hudson-Prentice has been released by Sussex.

The 20 year-old first joined the professional staff in 2015 having progressed through Sussex’s County Age Group and Academy squads, and had made his List A debut in 2014 against Glamorgan. He played five Specsavers County Championship matches for Sussex, four of which came at the end of the 2016 season. He scored 48 in the Sharks’ Royal London One-Day Cup defeat to Kent in August.

Davis added, “I would like to thank Fynn for his contribution to Sussex Cricket. I hope he has enjoyed his time at Sussex and gained a great deal from this experience. We wish him all the best for the future.”

