US OPEN: Konta blows Bencic away to reach last 16

Eastbourne’s Johanna Konta was at her very best to beat Belinda Bencic 6-2 6-1 and advance to the last 16 of the US Open.

Konta, who collapsed on court with breathing issues in her previous round victory, showed no signs of ill-health against Bencic and brushed aside the Swiss 24th seed in 52 minutes.

Konta, 25, is ranked 13 and reached the fourth round last year before being knocked out by two-time Wimbledon champ Petra Kvitova.

This time she faces Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova in the next round.

Konta’s fast and accurate serve was a huge weapon from the start and one that the 19-year-old Bencic could find no answer to.

The British No.1 did not concede a single break point and won 19 out of 20 points on her first serve. She blasted 29 winners to her opponent’s nine.

After victory she said, “I feel overwhelmingly happy. I felt I did a good job playing the match at hand and I focused all my energies into this match. I was happy how I dealt with things.”

“I’m still recovering in every way,” she added. “I think it was quite a traumatic experience. I’m just still working on getting better.”

If Konta wins her next match, she will face either Madison Keys or Caroline Wozniacki for a place in the semi-finals.