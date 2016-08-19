Hinch the heroine as GB women win Olympic gold

Great Britain women’s hockey team won the Olympic gold medal when they beat the Netherlands 2-0 in a penalty shoot-out.

West Chiltington-based goalkeeper Maddie Hinch emerged the heroine when she saved three penalties to secure victory.

Great Britain twice recovered from going behind in the match to finish the game level on 3-3 thanks to goals by Crista Cullen and Nicola White.

In an exciting match, GB featuring two East Grinstead Hockey Club players, Laura Unsworth and Sophie Bray.

They took the lead in the ninth minute when Bray went on a great run, beating three opponents and saw her shot saved by the Dutch keeper before Lily Owsley tapped in to score on the rebound.

GB keeper Hinch kept her side ahead by making a great save from a flick from a penalty corner.

Netherlands’ Kitty Van Male capitalised on a mistake by Katie Richardson-Walsh to run around Hinch and equalise with a well-taken backhand shot.

The Netherlands attacked for long periods and were only kept at bay by great play by Hinch, who made a double save from one of several penalty corners.

Holland took the lead in the second quarter with a well-taken strike by Maartje Pauman, despite Helen Richardson-Walsh’s efforts on the goalline.

Crista Cullen equalised for GB with a slower strike which went through the legs of the Dutch keeper.

Van Male regained the lead for Holland with her second goal of the match in the 36th minute following their seventh penalty corner of the match.

Despite long periods of attacking play by their opponents, GB got back on to level terms through Nicola White who scrambled the ball over the line from a penalty corner.

The match finished 3-3 after normal play which went to a penalty shoot-out.

GB won the shoot-out 2-0 with goals scored by Helen Richardson-Walsh and Hollie Webb.

