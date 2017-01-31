New Zealand star signs for Sussex's 2017 NatWest T20 Blast campaign

Sussex Cricket are delighted to announce the return of New Zealand International star Ross Taylor, who has been signed as an overseas player for the 2017 NatWest T20 Blast campaign.

The batsman will arrive back at The 1st Central County Ground in July ready for the Sharks’ campaign in the shortest format, after starring in the tournament last season for Sussex.

Ross Taylor in action for Sussex last year. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

He made 394 runs in his 10 matches for Sussex last season at an average of 56.28. His highest score of 93 not out came in the victory over Gloucestershire at Bristol, smashing an incredible eight sixes in his 48-ball knock.

The 32 year-old has a wealth of experience in the short format with New Zealand, playing 73 matches and scoring 1,256 runs with a strike rate of 120.07. He also has extensive global domestic T20 experience away from the NatWest T20 Blast, having played in tournaments in Australia, India, New Zealand and the West Indies.

He has been a fine batsman for his country in the modern era, scoring over 13,000 runs across all three formats and he has most recently been helping New Zealand to a 2-0 Test series victory over Bangladesh.

Taylor said of his return to Hove, “I am delighted to be returning to Sussex for the 2017 NatWest T20 Blast. I really enjoyed my time on the south coast last season and hope we can really make an impact in the Blast this coming campaign.

“The squad is looking very strong with a great balance of experience and exciting young talent. I can't wait to join up with Luke, Davo and the rest of the staff once again.”

Sussex’s Head Coach Mark Davis said, “We are thrilled to have Ross joining us for the T20 competition. He was outstanding in the competition last season and to have him back is brilliant for the club.

“Not only is Ross a world class player but a fantastic role model to our younger players.”