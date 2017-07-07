Wimbledon: Johanna Konta cruises into the last 16 after straight sets victory

Eastbourne’s Johanna Konta marched through to the last 16 of Wimbledon thanks to a comfortable straights sets victory against Maria Sakkari of Greece.

Konta seeded sixth, won 6-4 6-1 on court one and is the first British woman to make the fourth round of Wimbledon since Laura Robson, four years ago.

Konta was excellent throughout and rarely looked toubled by Sakkari, the world No 101.

It was ceratinly an easier match than her previous three set epic against Donna Vekic last Wednesday.

The British No 1 will now face France’s 21st seed Caroline Garcia on Monday.

“I’m very happy with that,” said Konta, speaking after the match. “It was gusty out there and wasn’t easy. I tried to take care of the simple things and compete hard.

“Everyone’s a potential winner here. I am here to be involved until the very end and I am happy to still be here.

“The support is amazing. It’s truly humbling and it’s what we all dream of, to play on the biggest stage.”