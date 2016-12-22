Points win for Callum at Skateworld fightnight

Eastbourne boxer Callum Brown recorded victory against Andriunvicius of Bognor Regis at Skateworld to make it 2-0 in their serious of bouts.

An aggressive front foot display saw Callum of Ratton School push his opponent back and scored well to both body and head.

Callum progressively managed to create space between his opponent to score with convincing blows. Come the final bell, Callum claimed a unanimous decision to turn the screw on his Bognor opponent.

Willingdon school’s Daniel Legg entered the ring for he very first time in a skills bout (no result) versus Samuel Robinson of Surbiton. An excellent use of the jab saw ‘Leggy’ score well.

Vinny Fudger boxed against the more experienced Albert Joe Smith of Guilford. Giving away four bouts experience, Vinny managed to score well with the jab and hook against his southpaw opponent. Smith used his experience and excellent footwork was able to pull away to the decision.

Kyle Knight boxed against the tall and explosive Dino Frederico of Odyssey boxing club, Surrey in a close points loss. The aggressive Surrey based boxer pushed Kyle back with combinations.

Kyle rallied with some excellent long range shots, using a well schooled jab to tee up his man.

Come the end, the judges favoured the the bigger Frederico. A great display and show of steel from Kyle.

Willingdon School’s Callum Lucas secured a unanimous points decision versus Kian Taylor of Westree, Kent while Dan ‘The Hurt’ Pert dropped a close points decision to Surbiton’s Parvis Zalmay. Fellow senior Mubanga ‘Banga’ Chisanga lost a split to Whitehawk’s Glyn Davies in their second meeting.

Coach Adam Haniver said: An excellent night of top flight, talented boxing. It was great to see our boxers support each other and show real quality and courage.

The boxers nearly all gave weight or experience so it made all of the coaches proud to see their application on the night.”