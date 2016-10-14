Orji goes for super heavy weight belt at Skateworld

Eastbourne Boxing Club’s Paul Orji will battle for the vacant Southern Counties super-heavyweight belt at Skateworld tonight.

Orji, weighing in at 115kgs, will take on Guildford’s Odamuede Omeregie as the club contests their first live home match of the season - the super heavyweight clash is tipped to be a fierce and technical bout.

The club has 12 boxers aged from 11 to 35 years competing against fighters from all over the country. Many will experience their first ever competitive bout, including another heavyweight Max Mcgerr who is in great shape for his first time in to the ring.

Willingdon School’s Callum Lucas, tipped as one to keep an on, will box against London Stonestreet’s Ibrahim Mir in his Bantamweight match up.

Club captain Adrianne Phebey boxes off in her 19th bout against the strong Katie Baker of Brighton City - it’s set to be in an enthralling women’s match up.

Young Rhys O’Grady boxes George Smyth of Brighton and Hove in their 45kg match up while Ratton school’s Callum ‘C-Dawg’ Brown boxes against an opponent from Bognor or Bexhill.

Doors open at 7pm. Tickets Adults: £15 (£12 online), under-16s and students £8 (£5 online) www.eastbourneboxingclub.co.uk/show-tickets/