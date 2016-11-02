Konta seals top ten ranking with win in China

Eastbourne’s Johanna Konta will finish the year in the top ten in the world after making a winning start to the WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai, China.

The British number one is top seed for the competition and eased past eighth-seeded Australian, Sam Stosur 6-4 6-2 in one hour 20 minutes.

She stormed to 4-0 leads in both sets having twice achieved double breaks.

Petra Kvitova was the only player capable of stopping her getting into the top ten, having beaten Roberta Vinci on Wednesday but she is now unable to catch her.

Konta becomes the first British woman to finish the year in the top ten since Jo Durie in 1983.

Konta, 25, now faces world number 23 Caroline Garcia (France) in her final group match to decide the group winner who will progress to the semi-final.

The British number one narrowly missed out on competing at the WTA finals which were held last week in Singapore.

Nevertheless she has enjoyed an outstanding year, reaching the Australian Open semi-final and won her first WTA title.

Her rise up the ranking list from number 47 just 12 months ago has been recognised by the WTA, naming her the most improved player of the year.

