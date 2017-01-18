Hailsham Harriers maintain challenge at Ashdown Forest event

The cold, wet and recent snowy conditions did not deter Hailsham Harriers in their quest for points at the 4th round of the East Sussex Sunday Cross Country league meeting held at King Standing on the Ashdown Forest.

The five mile two lap hilly muddy course with woodland trails saw a field of 225 runners competing and the Harriers squad comprising 28 in all age groups gave their all inspired by the team captains Martin Bell and Alissa Ellis to see Harriers take third place from Lewes AC and Hastings AC in the event.

This also places Harriers third to maintain their challenge in the series with just two rounds to go at Heathfield Park and Pett near Hastings.

First home for the club in the mens was Martin Bell with strong back up from Simon Haddon and Paul Eccles and for the ladies Alissa Ellis (2nd overall lady) and Michaela Furlong 4th. In addition two junior races were held with Hector Ellis taking 1st in 12m57s and Poppy Ellis 2nd in 13m13s and in the other Junior race James Macenhill came 8th in 8m20s.

Harriers positions and times were as follows: 22nd Martin Bell 33m45s, 48th Simon Haddon 35m34s, 49th Paul Eccles 35m35s, 50th Alissa Ellis 35m3s, 51st Tim Crook 35m40s, 56th Alex Plowman 36m02s, 58th Graham Purdye 36m22s, 60th Michaela Furlong 36m34s, 67th Mark Gilbert 36m52s, 72nd Graham Woolley 37m17s, 73rd Dave Mercer 37m18s, 74th Giles Newlyn Bowmer 37m37s, 75th Liz Lumber 37m43s, 87th Ciaran Bregazzi 38m24s, 134th Steven Durie 42m32s, 137th Colin Burgess 42m41s, 139th Tracy Erridge 42m55s, 146th Helen O’Sullivan 43m45s, 147th Lisa Goldsmith 43m53s, 165th Dan Linford-Jones 45m33s, 178th Peter Drake 47m02s, 190th Sarah Wooler 49m31s, 192nd Brian Winn 49m52s, 196th Stephanie Bassett 50m20s, 206th Lisa Philips 53m47s, 215th Karen Hoskin 56m54s, 216th Lorraine Duffy 59m18s, 219th Fran Doe 60m44s.