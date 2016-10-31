Great performances and personal bests at Beachy Head 10k and marathon

Great performances and course personal bests were achieved by runners from Eastbourne Rovers Ac at the Beachy head 10k and marathon on Saturday 29th October.

Ross Brocklehurst took advantage of ideal weather conditions to finish in fourth place in the 10k event. Ross crossed the line in 38 minutes and 28 seconds. Neil Davidson finished in sixteenth position in a time of 44:51, beating his previous best time by nearly two minutes. Sophie Saunders was the next rover to finish in 55:54.

Huw Oliphant

There were also course personal bests for Joanne Van Heerden (56:00), nearly three minutes quicker than her time last year and for Saskia Jupp (1:05:35). Also completing the 10k were Sasha Stevens 1:02:08 Teresa Mitchell 1:05:50 Tracey Armstrong 1:29:03 and Nikki Young 1:49:40.

The marathon event, which goes through villages including Jevington, Alfriston and Littlington, is regarded as one of the most challenging marathons in England with over 4,300 ft of Elevation gain. Huw Oliphant was the first rover to cross the line and placed within the top 4% of finishers with an impressive time of 3 hours 43 minutes and 50 seconds. Huw’s time was 41 minutes quicker than his time in last year’s event. Lee Dunstall beat his course personal best by 7 minutes in a time of 4:29:50.

Despite a heavy fall after 15 miles, Andrew Bettiss finished only 36 seconds slower than his 2015 time in 4 hours 31 minutes and 10 seconds.

Matthew Stephens (4:40:08) and Richard Davis (4:40:10) were the next rovers to finish, with Richard beating his course PB by 23 minutes. They were followed by Louise Renforth in 4:42:47 and Robert Young in 4:44:41. In a sprint finish battle Jacqueline Wooller (5:47:07) beat Graham Weir by one second. Graham’s time of 5:47:08 was 18 minutes quicker than his previous Beachy Head best.

Lee Dunstall

Also completing the marathon were Lucy Plant 5:33:41, Craig Shingfield 5:59:04 Graham Penny 6:08:08 and Debbie Davis 6:31:29.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.