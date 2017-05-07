Eastbourne Rovers take on the Hastings 5 mile event

Eastbourne Rovers were well represented at the Hastings 5 mile event on today (Sunday May 7) with 26 rovers taking part.

The runners took advantage of a quick course with nearly half of the rovers achieving personal bests.

Natalie McCreath

Aislinn Darvell finished 4th female with a new personal best time of 32 minutes and 25 seconds and improvement of over four minutes from her previous best. Aislinn missed out on a podium place by only 9 seconds. Natalie McCreath finished closely behind as sixth Female with a personal best of 32:59, beating her previous best by over three minutes. The first rover to finish was Ross Brocklehurst in 30:29. Gareth Taplin finished in 34:04, followed by Rob Young in a new PB time of 34:29 and Mike Thompson in 35:07.

The biggest improvement was achieved by Nikki Young in 1 hour 2 minutes and 48 seconds. Nikki beat her previous 5 mile best time by over 13 minutes.

There were five minute improvements for Tracey Armstrong in 56:15 and Louise Rice in 52:09. Graham Weir's time of 40:25 was over 3 minutes quicker than his previous best. There were also personal bests for Ryan Walker in 37:00, Belinda Cramp in 37:16, Stu Randall in 39:43, Jacqueline Wooller in 41:28 and Annabelle Randle in 45:21. There were race debuts for Paula Whelan in 49:15 and Donna Maskell in 51:50.

Also completing the 5 mile event were: Lucy Plant 40:21 Catherine Mullane 41:53 Julie Reeves 41:53 Graham Clark 43:39 Mark Rosser 44:34 Brioni Allcorn 45:20 Geoff Gray 45:22 Teresa Mitchell 49:36 Alan Roberts 52:19.