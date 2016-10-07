Eagles out to book play-off final spot at Arlington

The job is only half done - that is warning the Eastbourne IT First Eagles have received as they head into tonight’s (Friday) crucial match against Kent in the Play Off semi-final second leg.

The Sussex side snatched a 47-43 win at Kent’s Sittingbourne track last week, which has put them in the driving seat.

Team manager, Connor Dugard, said: “The win at Kent was a brilliant success but that is only half the job.

“We must not relax our guard one little bit.

“The job is only half done and we must hit Kent hard right from the off to finish any thoughts they may have about getting back into the tie.”

Friday’s home match against Kent at the club’s Arlington Stadium begins with a parade at 8pm.

“That will give people plenty of time to get to the track after work on Friday and overcome any traffic problems that may be around in rush-hour,” Dugard said. “We look forward to welcoming a big contingent from Kent, hoping to see their team perform an upset.

“The Eagles are determined that won’t happen but we know we cannot celebrate until it is mathematically certain that we are through to the final.”

The winners will meet either Birmingham or Cradley in the final.