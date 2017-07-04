BBC extend deal to screen Eastbourne Tennis

The BBC have agreed to renew their rights to screen the Eastbourne tennis tournament until 2024.

Coverage of the event, which this year saw Karolina Pliskova win the women’s and Novak Djokovic triumph in the mens, will remain on TV, radio and online.

The grass court tournament has been running at Devonshire Park since 1974 and is viewed as the ideal preperation for Wimbledon.

Oliver Scadgell, the LTA’s director of major events, said: “The support of the BBC in taking our sport to a wide audience helps us to capitalise on the success we have seen in the professional game, most notably from the likes of Andy Murray and Johanna Konta, and to get more people playing tennis, more often.”