Wills' transfer request leaves 'a bitter taste in the mouth' for Elphick

Worthing boss Gary Elphick admits he feels let down by captain Kane Wills' transfer request, with Eastbourne Borough reportedly interested in the midfielder.

Wills, who is under contract at Woodside Road, missed Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Lowestoft and then handed in a transfer request yesterday. National South side Eastbourne Borough are reportedly interested in signing the 27 year old but Worthing have not yet recieved any offers.



Elphick said: "We made a big commitment to Kane by putting him on a lucrative contract, giving him a signing-on fee and the captain's armband.



"Then two games in, after a bit of interest from elsewhere, for him to hand in a transfer request is really disappointing. I brought him to the club and while this won't stop me speaking to him, I do feel let down and it leaves a bitter taste in the mouth, if I'm being honest.



"There's not much loyalty in football these days and it's just left me gutted. However, we won't sell Kane until our valuation is met."



Elphick added he will look to bring in another player or two if Wills does leave but said it is unlikely to happen in time for the bank holiday weekend.



Worthing are bottom of the Bostik League Premier Division after three games and Elphick says this incident will only spur him on more: "I'm only 31 but have already found out that Non-League football just doesn't stop.



"I love adversity, though. It's been a difficult start to the season for us and I love it when I hear people say we're going to fail. It's a driving force for me and the hard work will never stop.



"I'll make sure we all pull together as a group and use it to galvanise us. I'm more determined than ever to make us a driving force in this league.



"I'm confident things will change and I just want to thank the Worthing fans for their support so this season.They've been phenomenal."



Ross Edwards captained Worthing in Wills' absence on Saturday and Elphick said: "Ross is the future of the club and the type of player we want to build the team around.



"For the forseeable future, he'll be the captain when he's available."