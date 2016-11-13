Sussex & Surrey round-up: Match postponements and league goals galore

Chipstead were on the back end from the off, with keeper Luke Colquhoun making clinical saves before Billy Dunn scored the first of his four goals after 25 minutes. Dunn added a second before half time after rounding the keeper.

Chipstead 0-7 Tooting & Mitcham

With the side going into the second half with some hope, two quick goals after the restart from Dixon killed off the game – with a 4-nil score, it was just a case of damage limitation for the Chips who shipped another three goals before the end.

Chipstead’s Trevor Stotten had this to say:

“Chipstead came unstuck today as Tooting & Mitcham gave a display of clinical finishing to show why they will surely finish at the top end of the league table, come the end of the season.”

Crawley Down Gatwick

Crawley Down Gatwick didn’t have a game at the weekend. Last Saturday they won 9-0 in the league, before a 9-0 midweek loss in the Sussex Senior Cup to the current holders Eastbourne Borough FC.

Crawley Town 1-3 Cambridge United

After James Collins scored for the Reds before the ten-minute mark, it seemed like Crawley would go on to win the game. But whilst the Reds looked good for a second, a free-kick against the run of play saw Cambridge find an easy way back into the game before 20 minutes. Eight minutes more gone on the clock and Crawley were behind.

Another free-kick in the second half, scored by Berry, disjointed Crawley who couldn’t find their way back into the game. They now drop two three positions to 13th in League Two.

Dorking Wanderers 1-0 Corinthian Casuals

Ten-man Dorking Wanderers held onto to the top of the league with a win against Corinthian Casuals. The home side started from the get go and shocked the Casuals with a 1-nil lead as target-man Tom Tolfrey grabbed another this season. The intensity continued with a header smashing Casuals’ crossbar and a few strong saves from the keeper kept the score-line low.

As the half got under way and the second goal eluded Wanderers, the side became agitated. A two-footed lung from Briggs saw a straight red given and a nervy finish for a dominant Wanderers side. The team held on for the win and host local-rivals Horsham on Tuesday.

Hasting United 1-1 South Park (FA Trophy Second Round Qualifying)

Despite being reduced to ten men, South Park held on to a 1-1 draw to claim a point at Hastings United. After thirteen minutes, the hosts were leading 1-0 through a goal from Collin. The Sparks came close to equalising several times, including a penalty. Kieran Lavery’s spot kick was saved, as well as the rebound, then O’Sullivan hit the post with another shot. South Park’s tactics included crossing, but the Hastings defence were determined to close down every ball in their path.

South Park equalised in the 54th minute on the counter attack as Lavery was unmarked. A few minutes later, Gill was red carded following a reckless tackle on Johnson, but the score remained 1-1.

The Sparks will face Hastings United in a replay, which will take place on Wednesday night at 7.45pm. Their next league fixture is against Carshalton Athletic on Saturday afternoon.

Horley Town 4-1 North Greenford

Horley started very brightly and put Greenford on the back foot but struggled in the final third of the pitch to convert. On 26 minutes midfielder Alex Barbary picked up the ball from Kerran Boylan and powered through the defence to slot past the keeper. Kyle Hough then made it 2-0 with again some good build up play from Greenaway and Boylan allowing Hough to slot in the far corner.

It was 3-0 shortly after from a corner delivered by Hough with Liam Cox converting with a thumping header.

Boylan added another after the second half to make it 4-0. But the excitement didn’t stop there; Ryan Smith picked up a 2nd yellow card and sent the home side down to ten men for the last third of the match. The dismissal told and Greenford scored on 80 minutes to make it 4-1.

It doesn’t come without some negatives though – Liam Cox was stretchered off and taken to hospital with a suspected neck/collar bone injury.

Horsham 4-0 Chatham Town

An excellent display saw Horsham continue their fine form, defeating Chatham Town 4-0. Ollie Gill scored the opener in the 30th minute, Liam MacDevitt adding another before half time. Lewis Hyde netted the third following a George Branford cross, whilst substitute Darren Boswell scored the fourth and final goal.

Following this victory, Horsham have won three matches in a row. An even more impressive statistic is the side’s goal tally in their last three matches: thirteen. A 4-3 win over Faversham Town on bonfire night was the beginning of their run of form, which was followed by a 5-2 victory at Newhaven and a 4-0 triumph against Chatham Town.

On the Tuesday night, the side visit Dorking Wanderers for an evening kick off. On Saturday, the Hornets take another away trip to Corinthian-Casuals.

Lingfield 2-2 Selsey

Lingfield’s inconsistency continued on Saturday as the side picked up a draw against Selsey. Mark Barnard netted the first goal for the hosts, scoring in the 50th minute. Rory Woolston also featured on the scoresheet, netting Lingfield’s second goal four minutes later.

This result puts Lingfield 7th in the table, one point behind 6th placed Bexhill. The side encounter Steyning Town on Saturday, who are 2nd in the table.

Merstham

The weather has finally turned this November as Merstham’s FA Trophy fixture against Hythe Town was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. The teams will face each other on Tuesday night, kicking off at 7.45pm. Consequently, the side’s league fixture against Leiston- which would have originally been played on Tuesday night- has also been postponed.

The Moatsiders have two upcoming away fixtures. Firstly, Hayden Bird’s visit Staines Town on Saturday 19th November. A few days later, on Tuesday 22nd November, Merstham encounter Tonbridge Angels.

Redhill 5-1 Sheerwater

The Reds continued their unbeaten run with a 5-1 demolishing of Shearwater; the side last lost a league match against Chessington & Hook United in early October. Gavin Gordon was forced to make changes to his squad, as Sam Marks, Tony Halsey and Marlon Pinder were unable to play. Ben Mizen adopted the role of a centre back, whilst Aaron Murphy started as a right back. Aides Cawte, a left back, shifted to the far right and Daniel Bransbury replaced Tony Halsey as a striker.

Redhill found the crossbar early on, Aaron Murphy making a long-range effort. The hosts scored their first goal through the opposition, Antonio Perri tapping the ball into his own net. Ben Mizen scored his first goal of the season to double the Lobster’s lead, Chris Ransome providing the assist. A strike from twenty yards saw Aiden Cawte find the back of the net, increasing Redhill’s lead to 3-0.

At half time, the score was 4-1 as Chris Ransome scored his twelfth goal of the season and the visitors pulled a goal back. Nevertheless, Redhill claimed a comfortable victory, scoring another to make the final result 5-1.

Gavin Gordon was beaming after the result: “I thought the first 45 minutes were some of the best football we’ve played this season. The lads have responded to a good week’s training under our new coach, and brought the ideas we’ve worked on into the game. We still need to be more clinical as we’re creating plenty of chances. We now focus on our next game on Tuesday with a chance to push on and continue our good run of form.”

Southwick 1-5 Oakwood

Oakwood are tenth in the Southern Combination Football League Division One after a 5-1 away win against Southwick. Jordan Maze scored on the half hour mark, before Clive Piller netted another goal seven minutes later. The latter ended up scoring a hat trick, also scoring in the 61st and 77th minute. Karl Daly pulled a goal back five minutes before the final whistle, but Jack Nouse scored a fifth for Oakwood in the 90th minute.

Oakwood host Saltdean United this Saturday. The fixture will be a challenge, as the opposition are currently top of the table with thirty five points. Steyning Town are close behind with an impressive thirty two points, whilst Mile Oak are only one point behind second place.

Sutton United 0-0 Barrow

A hard earned point was deserved for both sides at Ganders Green Lane on Saturday. United were stronger in the first half, but both sides went close – Stearn hit the post for Sutton before a block off the line at the other end from Beckwith denied Hannah a certain goal. After nineteen games back in the National League, Sutton sit in 13th with 26 points.

Three Bridges 2-3 Herne Bay

Three Bridges now sit at the foot of the table after they let a 2-1 lead slip away from them. Two minutes on the clock and the home side were behind. Three Bridges turned it around quickly though as a Drew Cooney header and Devon Fender strike in the 36th minute gave the side hope for a victory. It was short lived when two minutes later, Herne Bay were back on level terms with a goalmouth scramble resulting in Williams’ second. In the second half, Lovell grabbed a third for the visitors and held on for the win.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.