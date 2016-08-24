Sussex side ship 33 goals in opening two matches

Ferring Football Club boss Ross Harnes believes his side will get better – after shipping 33 goals in their opening two Southern Combination Football League Division 2 matches this season.

Ferring crashed to an 18-0 opening-day defeat at Jarvis Brook on Saturday, before they suffered a 15-1 reverse at home to Bosham on Tuesday. Despite those heavy losses, Harnes – who had to put together a squad after taking over in the summer – has confidence that his determined side will turn things around.

He said: “It was a lot better on Tuesday than the Jarvis Brook game but it’s still the same story as we’re working hard to put a team together.

“The lads are working hard and not getting much of a result out of it. We lost again but at the same time the determination of the lads will help us to progress and grow.”

Jack Neave scored Ferring’s goal against Bosham, making it 2-1, before the visitors ran out comfortable winners.

Harnes’ side host Rottingdean, who lost 6-0 in their last game, on Saturday.

He said: “Rottingdean is going to be interesting as they were stuffed in their last game. We’ve got the mentality to try to get a result.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.