Sussex FA statement following Haywards Heath Town hearing

The Sussex FA have released the following statement following yesterday's FA hearing with Haywards Heath Town.

“Following the hearing for Melford Simpson and Haywards Heath Town FC yesterday, please find details of the findings received from the Football Association.

The Disciplinary Commission, after considering the written and verbal evidence found the charges of FA Rule E10 against Melford Simpson and FA Rule E12 against the Club proven. Taking into consideration aggravating and mitigating factors the Commission imposed the following:

- Melford Simpson shall be suspended from Monday 22nd May 2017 until such time as Haywards Heath Town FC have played and completed 1 qualifying fixture for suspensions and be fined the sum of £20

- Haywards Heath Town FC were warned as to their future conduct

- The hearing fees shall be retained and there was no order made as to costs

- These decisions are final and binding

This concludes the disciplinary process and Sussex County FA involvement in the matter.”

A meeting with Heath and the SCFL committee is expected to take place next week to determine the punishment.