Squad stuns holders to reach FA Cup semi-finals

The locally-based Sussex Futsal Club has continued its remarkable run in the FA Futsal Cup.

Sussex followed up their upset victory over London Helvecia in the last 16 by knocking out the current holders in Sunday’s quarter-final at Eastbourne Sports Park.

The squad overturned a half time deficit to win 8-4 at home to Oxford City, the current English champions.

Sussex started slowly and fell 3-1 behind, but pulled one back before half time after a long penalty conversion.

Sussex came out for the second half with all guns blazing and overpowered their opponents with an astonishing comeback.

Oxford adopted the fly ‘keeper tactic only to find themselves punished. Sussex goalkeeper Matt Cruttwell, who plays football for Little Common, fired into an empty net at the other end on two occasions.

Sussex Futsal goalkeeper Matt Cruttwell. Picture courtesy Joe Knight

His brother Sam Cruttwell, who is under contract with Hastings United Football Club, scored four of Sussex’s goals and another local boy, Alan Foster, also got on the scoresheet. Carlos Visiedo De Amo was the other scorer.

The squad was completed by former Hastings United footballer and England futsal international Jimmy Elford, Ryan Quinn, Jorge Gay, Carlos Gomez, Carlos Catarino and Maxime Agnoly.

Sussex have been rewarded with a place at the FA Cup Grand Finals, with the semi-finals and final to be played over the weekend of June 17-18 in Wolverhampton.

The club is hoping to run a coach to the West Midlands for the weekend and anyone interested in coming along should email clare@hastingssport.com