Simpemba and Bloor join Howell's management team at Borough

Danny Bloor and Ian Simpemba have been named as part of Jamie Howell's management team at Eastbourne Borough.

Bloor's role will be as Assistant Manager, and will be known to many Boro fans, and Sussex football supporters in general, as a coach and/or manager at Worthing, Eastbourne Town, Lewes and Hastings United.

Howell has recruited Simpemba as a coach - a man who needs no introduction to Sports supporters. Ian is currently progressing through his coaching badges and coupled with his playing experience will be a key member of the clubs football staff moving forward.

Jamie told the club's website: “I am delighted to have Danny and Ian onboard. They are people that I admire and am pleased to have them at the club and we are all determined to bring success to Boro.”

