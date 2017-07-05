RUMOUR MILL: Rooney withdraws from Man United’s US tour to complete free transfer to Everton | Red Devils will make final push to sign Morata this week | Rudiger arrives in London to complete £36m move to Chelsea | Man City reject Newcastle’s loan offer for Hart | Wenger turns down Bellerin’s request to leave Arsenal | Toffees set to continue summer spending spree with the £20m capture of Giroud

Wayne Rooney has withdrawn from the Manchester United’s tour of the US and will complete a free transfer back to Everton this week. (The Sun)

Manchester United will make one final push to sign Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata this week - but the Spanish and European champions are refusing to lower their £72m asking price. (The Independent)

Roma defender Antonio Rudiger is now in London to complete a £36m move to Premier League champions Chelsea. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City have rejected Newcastle’s interest in a loan move for goalkeeper Joe Hart, 30. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham are keen to add Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, 23, to their squad, but the London club are not willing to meet the £50m asking price. (The Sun)

Italian champions Juventus have offered Brazil left-back Alex Sandro £84,000 a week in an attempt to keep him. Chelsea are willing to pay £61m for the 26-year-old, in what would be a world-record deal for a defender. (London Evening Standard)

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin has told the club he wants to leave, but manager Arsene Wenger has turned down the request. Barcelona want to re-sign their former youth player in a £35m deal. (Daily Express)

Liverpool have made a £14.9m bid to sign 21-year-old Lyon defender Emanuel Mammana. (Sport Review)

Everton are poised to continue their mega summer spending spree with the £20m capture of Arsenal’s French striker Olivier Giroud. (Various)

Manchester City’s pursuit of Tottenham defender Kyle Walker is set to drag on for another week. (Various)