RUMOUR MILL: Neymar tells pals Manchester United will make £170m summer bid | City believe they can tempt Tottenham into selling Walker | Liverpool ready to make last-ditch attempt to sign Isco | Bellerin is Barca’s top transfer target | Chelsea closing in on deal for Marchisio

Barcelona superstar Neymar has told pals that Manchester United are willing to splash out almost £170m to sign him this summer, according to reports. (The Sun)

Liverpool could still make a last-ditch attempt to sign Real Madrid playmaker Isco, who has also been linked with Chelsea. (Don Balon)

Chelsea and Everton will have to break the bank to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly and hope the Italian club can identify a replacement for the 25-year-old. (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid star James Rodriguez has reportedly already chosen his shirt number at Manchester United. (Daily Express)

Monaco are reportedly willing to sell Manchester United target Tiemoue Bakayoko this summer. (Daily Star)

Manchester City believe they can tempt Tottenham Hotspur into selling Kyle Walker even though Spurs would prefer to push the right-back overseas if manager Mauricio Pochettino green lights a move.

Chelsea have been told to up their bid to £25m by Italian champions Juventus to bring Claudio Marchisio to Stamford Bridge, according to reports. (Daily Express)

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin is Barcelona’s top transfer target this summer, according to reports in Spain. Bellerin is a former Barca youth player. (Various)

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini is being targeted by Turkish club Trabzonspor. Fellaini was sent off in last night’s Manchester derby. (The Sun)

Everton have put aside £21m in order to sign Anderlecht’s 19-year-old midfielder Youri Tielemans. (Sport/Voetbal Magazine)