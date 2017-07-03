RUMOUR MILL: Arsenal close in on Mahrez | Chelsea hoping to strike deal for Sandro | Paris St-Germain interested in Coutinho | Costa on the verge of rejoining Atletico | Everton planning £20m move for Giroud | Spurs make second offer for Silva | Guardiola will let Hart move to Man United | Terry set to sign for Villa today

Arsenal are close to announcing the signing of Leicester’s 26-year-old Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez. (Calciomercato)

French giants Paris St-Germain are interested in Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho, with the Reds valuing the 25-year-old at 100 million euros (£87m). (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea will hope to make a breakthrough in their bid to sign Brazil left-back Alex Sandro, with negotiations planned with Juventus today. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester City target Marquinhos has signed a new long-term deal with PSG. (Independent)

Chelsea Diego Costa is on the verge of rejoining Atletico Madrid - but the 28-year-old will not be able to play until January. (AS)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is prepared to let England goalkeeper Joe Hart move to rivals Manchester United. (Various)

Everton are planning a £20m move for Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud, who is also a target for West Ham and Marseille. (Various)

Former England and Chelsea captain John Terry, 36, is poised to be confirmed as an Aston Villa player on Monday. (Daily Telegraph)

Monaco head coach Leonardo Jardim hopes to keep France striker Kylian Mbappe, 18, but has conceded more players could leave this summer. (Sky Sports)

Tottenham Hotspur have made a second offer for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Adrien Silva, of about 30 million euros (£27m). (Various)