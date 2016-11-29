Langney vow to ‘work their socks off’ against Crawley

135 league places separate Southern Combination Division One side Langney Wanderers and League Two Crawley Town, but Langney know they could be 90 minutes from a famous cup win as they prepare for their Sussex Senior Cup second round tie with the league club.

Ahead of the fixture, recently installed Langney manager Andy Goodchild couldn’t wait for the occasion, calling it the biggest game that he’s been involved in. “I’ve been involved in some County Cup finals before but when you’re playing a proper professional league team it’s a little bit special.

“We’re really excited about it and there’s a real buzz about the club. There’s a feel good factor and I just hope we can put on a good show.”

Goodchild was particularly excited for the supporters of the club, as Crawley will be fielding a strong squad for the occasion, affording the competition and club the respect he feel they deserve. “We’re hoping for a big crowd as well, Hailsham got 550 down for the Brighton game.

“Everyone knew Brighton were going to send a youth team down, which was exactly what they did, whereas Crawley are coming down as a one team club.”

Crawley Town’s recent form has not been impressive of late, not winning since their Checkatrade Trophy tie against Charlton Athletic at the start of October.

Goodchild recognises that Crawley haven’t been at their best, but is realistic about their sides chances.

“I wouldn’t discount it, nothing surprises me at all in football. Obviously we would be elated with probably one of the biggest cup upsets in Sussex football history.

“They are having a tough time in their own division, but let’s not forget they are professional football players. They will be technically more able than my players, they’ll probably be fitter than us.”

There’s one thing for certain, however, Goodchild will always back his side in terms of belief and motivation. Will they be as motivated as us? Because one thing I will tell you is that my team will be up for it, they will work their socks off to try and get something out the game. I’m sure their players aren’t looking forward to it, a fixture with Langney Wanderers away on a cold Tuesday evening for a professional footballer probably isn’t exciting for them, whereas it is a very exciting tie for everyone associated with Langney Wanderers.”

Millie-Mai Saunders, 10, along with the Stone Cross Royals (Navy) under-11 will be the official mascots on the night.

Kick-off at the Oval is on Tuesday, November 29 at 7.45pm. The Sussex Senior Cup match is sponsored by MW Pyle Roofing.