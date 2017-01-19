Lambert looking for Town 'to get back onto the horse and get a win'

Eastbourne Town will be hoping the weather won’t affect their game this weekend as they look to get back amongst the action as they host Crawley Down Gatwick at the Saffrons.

After the dismantling they received at the hands of Crowborough in the FA Vase a fortnight ago, manager John Lambert was hoping for a response from his side. But their planned game away at league leaders Shoreham was cancelled because of problems with the electrics at Shoreham’s ground.

Speaking about the cancellation last weekend, Lambert said: “As I said to you last week it was a tough one to go and play after losing 6-0 to Crowbrough, so part of me thinks that I’m not too unhappy that it was called off, because it’s gives us a chance to get that out of our system.”

Lambert and company will now turn their attentions to Crawley Down Gatwick who are currently languishing in mid table.

The priority for Lambert is to get a win after that disappointing defeat away to Crowbrough: “We need to get back onto the horse and try and get a win,” admitted Lambert.

The last time the two sides met it was all going swimmingly for Town; they were 3-0 up and looked to be cruising, but in the end they only narrowly beat their opponents 3-2, so Lambert is expecting another tricky test.

“It’s going to be a tough game, they’re all tough, there’s no easy one whatsoever.

“It’s on the day and we got to perform and we’ve got to shake off that 6-0 that is still sort of lingering until you play your next game,” said Lambert.

In terms of team news, Lambert is still without Ethan Strevett who picked up an ankle injury, but he is ‘progressing’ well according to Lambert, and Sam Willett is still suspended. But other than that Town will be at full-strength for the visit of Crawley Down Gatwick, as they look to put the damaging defeat to Crowbrough behind them and push on in the league and possibly target the promotion places come the end of the season.