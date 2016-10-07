Lambert laments injury problems at Saffrons

Eastbourne Town manager John Lambert is hoping his injury crisis will ease as they prepare to face their ‘bogey side’ Arundel at the Saffrons tomorrow (Saturday, 3pm).

Lambert has been without Aaron Cpon, Ethan Strevett, Matt Derby, Andy Henson, Sam Smith and Evan Archibald for large parts of the season. To make matters worse, young goalkeeper Louis Rodgers is also a fitness doubt for Arundel after picking up a knock during their midweek Sussex Senior cup win against AFC Uckfield.

Lambert said, “I’m not making excuses these are the facts. Last season we were lucky, we had a settled side. This year we haven’t been so lucky. It has been a case of chopping and changing each week. Hopefully things will settle down on that score.”

Town are 12th in the table after a stuttering start to the season but two wins in their last two matches has given Lambert reason for cautious optimism. “We are a team in transition. We have a long way to go before we are a good side but we are getting there. Broadbridge was good but the defending against Uckfield was terrible. That is an area we have to improve upon.”

Town are in Peter Bentley Cup action on Tuesday as they welcome Haywards Heath to the Saffrons