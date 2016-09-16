Lambert hopes penny drops in time for Shoreham

Eastbourne Town manager John Lambert launched a blistering attack on his players after they so nearly squandered a three goal lead at Peacehaven.

Town were 3-0 up after a fine first half but a collapse after the break saw the hosts claw it back to 3-2 and almost secured a leveller at the end.

Town, who welcome unbeaten title favourites Shoreham to the Saffrons tomorrow (Saturday, 3pm), will hope for a huge improvement.

Lambert blasted, “It’s the most disappointed I have been following a win. We are not a good team at the moment, it’s as simple as that. We have too many players that are not giving enough. They are letting themselves and the club down. We have to work hard to have any chance and the penny has not dropped with some of the lads!

“If we perform against Shoreham the way we did against Peacehaven - we’ll need a calculator to work out the score.”

Town are 10th with 11 points from seven matches while Shoreham have played seven, won seven.

“We’re going to need all the help we can get. I’m calling on Pier Pressure (Town supporters group) to come in numbers with their drums and trumpets and really try to lift the lads.”