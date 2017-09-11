Knowledgeable, a team player and serious football man - two-goal Gross lauded by Albion boss Hughton

Knowledgeable, a team player and serious football man - two-goal Pascal Gross has been lauded by Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton.

The German was written into the history books on Saturday as he netted twice in their first-ever win in the Premier League.

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton. Picture by PW Sporting Pics



It was Albion's first win for 34 years, the last being a 1-0 home success over Coventry City on April 22, 1983.



And German midfielder Gross, who joined the Seagulls from Ingolstadt in the summer, became the first player to hit the back of the net this season.



Hughton has talked the attacking midfielder, who also assisted Albion's third goal, up as a great extra option goings forwards and paid tribute to the 26-year-old.



The Seagulls manager said: "He is somebody that works very hard for the team and it's about him getting into areas. If he can get into areas where he can finish, then he has got a good technical finish with both feet.



"It's something we have wanted but you never know until you are tested. I thought he was really good value for his two goals. He got into some really good positions I thought.



"We signed him because of his strength as an all round player, he is someone that is very adaptable in midfield and what I wanted to bring in was have options off the front - a number ten as such.



"What he does do in that formation he gives us more option in a more advanced role or as a two, but we knew of his abilities. We knew he could create and mostly, he is a very hard working person."



And Hughton has praised not only the 5ft 11in middle man's ability, but character as he has slotted into life on the English south coast seamlessly.



He added: "We were fortunate that he was our first summer buy, we have had him for a good time. He is very knowledgeable about the game, very knowledgeable about the English game. As with many Germans, very good English which helped from day one.



"He is someone that is very serious about his football and we were delighted to get him. He is a team player and he is somebody that you can have good football conversations with.

"He doesn't miss too many games over the last few years he has got a very good record and he is very experienced. I think his adaptability will be good for us."