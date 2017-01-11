'It was some of the best football we’ve played for a long time' - United boss Hutchinson

Eastbourne United manager Tobi Hutchinson was pleased with his side’s win last weekend as a brace from Liam Baitup and a goal from Adam Davidson secured a 3-1 win over Lancing at the Oval.

Speaking about his team’s performance, Hutchinson said: “We’ve had a tricky little spell and form has been a little bit inconsistent over the past few weeks and on a very, very difficult pitch it was some of the best football we’ve played for a long time.”

Recent recruits Harry Ducatel and Joe Summerbell have aided United’s push for promotion, and it has been Summerbell who has been earning rave reviews since his return to England from Australia: “Joe Summerbell has been excellent for us; there’s no question about that, and I thought Saturday was his best performance to date,” said Hutchinson.

United had a tricky festive period where they lost to their rivals Eastbourne Town and then to Newhaven. But the manager still feels his side are playing well above expectations: “People don’t really believe me, but I still genuinely believe we are overachieving, not overachieving but above where we would expect to be.”

The immediate future sees United with a week off. But then after that they have a got a bunch of winnable games. Speaking about the week off, Hutchinson said: “I think it does good, it’s nice to have that break.”

Hutchinson has assembled a fairly young squad, but there is also a core of players at the club that have played a lot of football, and with an important part of the season coming up, Hutchinson feels it will be good for his side to have a breather, saying: “I think it will be good to have that week off and go in refreshed ready to attack that next batch of games.”