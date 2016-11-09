Horsham YMCA 4, Eastbourne United 0: Hutchinson apologises to supporters after Senior Cup exit

Eastbourne United boss Tobi Hutchinson apologised to the loyal club committee and supporters who travelled to Horsham on Tuesday night.

United lost 4-0 and shipped all four goals in the last 16 minutes of the game, which prompted Hutchinson's apology.

United lost to SCFL Premier leaders Shoreham 4-3 on Saturday before the exited the Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday.

Hutchinson said: “Saturday and Tuesday highlighted exactly why we are a long way off of where I want to be and exactly why it’s naive to consider us title contenders.

“Saturday was a top of the table clash and I asked us to keep the game tight and keep it competitive and we were 2-0 down after 18 mins following shambolic defending.

“To our credit we showed great ability and character to get back to 2-2 and second half to take the lead but our frailty and failure to work and defend a lead was evident again as we allowed them to equalise within 10 mins when we could’ve gone on and won the game.”

And Hutchinson used the word ‘shambolic’ again in his reaction to the YM game.

He said: “Tuesday we were the better side for 45 mins but the last 20 - once we’d conceded another poor goal - we were shambolic.

“We capitulated and gave the game up in a way that was simply unacceptable for any team I manage. We failed to defend from all over the pitch from front to back. YM were excellent for that 20 mins but it was another example of our failure to be able to work and graft our way through those spells without conceding a goal, too many players sulked blamed others and failed to do the ugly part of the game. It was very disappointing and I felt embarrassed for the loyal committee and supporters that travelled to Horsham to see it.”

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!