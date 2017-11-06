Horror injury forces Southwick match to be abandoned

Southwick Football Club’s match was abandoned on Saturday after a horror injury to Wickers goalkeeper Harrison Hilfiker.

Wickers were leading 2-1 in injury-time against Hailsham Town when an opposition forward's shin pad got stuck in Hilfiker's head after he attempted to close him down with 93 minutes played.

Southwick looked on course to record a first win in all competitions so far this season but after Hilfiker received treatment for a sustained period, the match was abandoned.

Southwick manager Curtis Foster was only concerned about the welfare of his player following the incident and said: “Harrison is well, he has a nasty war-wound on the side of his head but he is resting up and will make a quick, full recovery, hopefully.

“A Hailsham forward attempted to jump over him sliding out but his shin pad got stuck in the side of Harrison’s head. We were leading 2-1, in control of the game, with barely two minutes left.

“The main thing was making sure Harrison was okay, Hailsham were very supportive and helpful.”

A decision on the outcome of the match will be made in due course.